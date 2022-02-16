Lawton police are investigating the second death of a pedestrian by a vehicle this month.
Police were called after 10 p.m. Monday to Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road on a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck. An unidentified person was treated at the scene.
The person died as a result of the wreck, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Little other information is available.
The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident, according to Grubbs.
“No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.
On Feb. 13, Billy Brown, 73, of Lawton, was struck and killed outside 610 SW Roosevelt. Jaime Ivan Trejo Lara, 59, of Watkins, Colo., was charged in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license, records indicate. The manslaughter charge is punishable by no less than four years in prison.