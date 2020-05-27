A 41-year-old man accused of “pedaling” drugs was arrested Thursday after a Stephens County K9 officer provided “additional coaching,” according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Wayne McKinney released a statement about the incident.
Deputies received a call shortly before noon Thursday about a man on a bicycle in the area of Cason and Medcalf roads who was trying to sell drugs. Deputies got to the scene and found a man matching his description. Several neighbors began yelling that he was the suspect.
Deputy Leslie Richardson approached the subject and, for her safety, started to pat him down, McKinney said. During the patdown he broke away and ran toward a heavily wooded and thick brush area. A witness tried to stop him but was punched in the face.
Other deputies and members of the Duncan Police Lake Patrol arrived and set up a perimeter surrounding the area. Following a one-hour manhunt, Richardson, Deputy Kevin Tyus and his K9 partner Jaegar, along with investigator Tim Vann, had him in custody.
“Deputy Richardson found Reed hiding under thick brush ordering him out, with some additional coaching from K9 Jaegar,” McKinney said.
Unidentified drugs were recovered during a search of the man.
The man was booked into the Stephens County Jail for obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault from battery and escape from arrest or detention. He has not made his initial court appearance as of Tuesday, records indicate.