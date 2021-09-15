Comanche County residents in the Pecan Valley area will have more control and input on their water after the Comanche County Commissioners approved an order organizing a rural water district for the area.
Pecan Valley Waterworks, LLC, was organized earlier this year after the family that had privately owned and operated the area’s water systems decided they no longer wanted the responsibility and gifted the water system to the community.
The district comprises Pecan Valley North, Pecan Valley South and Shelter Lakes.
A steering committee was formed, consisting of Larry Adair, Josh Powers, Robert Frost, Jeff Hall and Jim Hampshire. The committee brought in Kimberly Wurtz, an attorney with the firm Wurtz & Associates, to help with the organization and formation of a rural water district.
With its approval, the district will officially be known as Rural Water District No. 5.
“This will be a public entity controlled by the community,” Wurtz said. “They will get to vote and have a say in it, they will have their own board members. They are taking what was a private entity and giving it to the community that it always intended to serve.”
The biggest challenge in organizing the district has been communicating the proposed change to the over 600 residents who live in the district, according to Wurtz.
On Sept. 9, the group held an open public meeting to discuss the proposal with area residents.
“Getting all the residents up to speed has been probably our biggest challenge. I think that the public meeting really helped resolve several of the lingering questions,” Wurtz said.
The most common questions that arose during the meeting centered around the change from a private water entity to a public one, and what that would mean for the district’s residents, according to Wurtz.
“They were concerned about water rate hikes and if it would open them up to some kind of liability, which it doesn’t,” Wurtz said. “And with the water rate hikes, the thing is that it will be their choice. They will get to vote on their rates. Once they grasped that, things went much more smoothly.”
The actual water itself will be purchased from the City of Lawton, according to Wurtz.
“The Pecan Valley Water Association has always purchased water from the City of Lawton. Now that the association is considered the Pecan Valley Rural Water District No. 5, the district will continue to purchase water from the City of Lawton at the same rate, same volume and delivered to the exact same location,” said Rusty Whisenhunt, the City of Lawton’s Public Utilities Director. “Essentially, the only thing that has changed is the name of the purchaser.”
Becoming a rural water district allows the area to apply for grants from the federal government for repairs and updates, Whisenhunt said.
While nothing other than the name of the purchaser is changing, the change still calls for the creation of a new contract, which is being drafted by the City of Lawton’s Public Utilities Department with the City of Lawton’s City Attorney’s office. Whisenhunt expects the new contract to be placed on the City Council’s agenda by Sept. 28.
The district is accepting nominations for board members, and Wurtz is hopeful that elections can be held by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, if residents have any questions about the formation of the district, Wurtz said she is happy to help in any way she can. Questions may be directed to Kimberly Wurtz by visiting wurtzpropertylaw.com and selecting the contact option.