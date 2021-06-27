CACHE — A house in Pecan Valley was totally lost Sunday to fire.
Firefighters from across western Comanche County were called shortly before 11:15 a.m. to No. 2 NW Cypress Lane in Pecan Valley North on the report of a house engulfed in flames. They arrived to face a big firefight in adverse conditions following an overnight rain storm. At first battling to save the home, firefighters eventually worked to keep the fire contained.
Amy Hawkins, information officer for the Comanche County Emergency Management office, said the homeowner had left the home to get things to clean out the home after it flooded overnight. While she was gone, fire alarms went off.
A Fort Sill Army private was driving on U.S. 62 when he saw the smoke and made his way to the home where he tried to stop the flames by breaking a window and using a hose to stanch the flames. Another person came over and, after realizing the futility of the effort, called 911.
Pecan Valley volunteer firefighters were joined by Lawton Fire who brought trucks including a ladder truck that proved essential to the fight. Indiahoma and Cache volunteers also joined the fight, along with Comanche County Sheriff’s personnel and Comanche County Memorial Hospital paramedics, if they would be needed. No injuries were reported.
One of the family’s dogs was recovered but two others and a cat were unaccounted for, according to Hawkins.
"One dog made it out and he’s being treated at the vet," she said.
The home and its contents were lost, Hawkins said.
"I feel so bad for them because they lost pretty much everything," she said.
Pecan Valley is investigating the fire’s cause.