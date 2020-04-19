Health care professionals have said Oklahoma is expected to reach peak between late April and mid-May, in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases that have resulted from a pandemic sweeping the globe.
What exactly does “peak” mean? And, why is it important?
In simplest terms, “peak” is a measurement of the highest number of people who will have COVID-19 at the same time, said Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It’s important because the peak of an outbreak usually marks the turning point for a disease, said Melanie Curry, epidemiologist for District 5 Region Health Department that covers 10 counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Comanche.
Peak also taxes the maximum amount of resources that health care facilities and their staff are expected to be able to provide, say health care professionals who have been arguing for months about the importance of social distancing, shelter in place orders and other efforts that prevent the social interaction that they say is key in the spread of COVID-19. While an estimated 80 percent of people who contract the virus are expected to recover at home, medical resources can quickly be overcome if those serious cases — meaning, those who need hospitalization — strike at the same time.
Curry said the process relates to what epidemiologists call epidemic curves.
“These curves measure the number of people who become infected over time,” she said. “These epidemic curves have peaks, or the point in time where we have the largest number of people infected by a particular disease. Once the peak of an outbreak has passed, the number of cases should begin to slowly drop over time. This is important because the peak of an outbreak usually marks the turning point for a disease. Cases begin to decline, people begin to heal, and society can start to get back to ‘normal.’”
Curry said peaks can last a day, several days or a week, depending on the scale of an outbreak. They also will occur at different times in different places, meaning that while Oklahoma as a whole will have a peak, individual areas likely will experience peaks at times.
“In order for a peak to be considered ‘over,’ the number of new cases and hospitalizations should be decreasing for four consecutive weeks,” Curry said.
Michener said that in a pandemic, people know there is some type of contagion flowing around uncontrolled. The only response is strict containment (“We’re past that now,” he said, of the U.S.’s option) or mitigation.
Strict control is what was used in Wuhan, China: the entire population was put on complete lockdown. What that means is that when the virus gets into a host who is in isolation, the virus can’t go anywhere else and the contamination ends.
“In America, we can’t do that. We really don’t have the means to tell people to stay in their houses or be punished by law,” Michener said, adding the U.S. uses the second option: mitigation.
The end point for mitigation can be a vaccine, or the hope that the virus will be temperature sensitive (Michener said indications from Florida and the warmer countries of South American show that’s not the case). The more likely scenario: herd immunity.
“The majority of people in our population are going to get it. If you’re already immune to it, you can’t get it. The virus dies out,” he said.
“Peak” is the time when the most members of that human herd have the virus at the same time, Michener said, adding that is the point of social distancing and other measures: flattening the curve (the peak) so fewer people have COVID-19 at the same time.
Measures taken to smooth out that curve are the reason the estimated date of peak keeps changing.
Curry said that based on the April 13 model released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma’s peak now is predicted to be May 1, a date that could shift as Oklahoma has new infections and because of its supply of resources.
“Epidemics are highly variable and they are going to shift and change over time,” Curry said.
Michener said predicting peak depends on the entity making the prediction. A University of Washington analysis recently predicted peak in Oklahoma on April 23. Another health care intelligence source, using data on Lawton demographics, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported, and age ranges, predicted Lawton’s peak would occur in mid- to late May.
“My personal believe is we’re not going to peak until summer,” Michener said, admitting that prediction is painful.
The reason: actions taken by leaders to stem the spread of COVID-19 — in particular, social distancing — is lowering the virus’ rate of spread.
“We’re doing a good job in not passing it along to a lot of people. It flattens the curve,” Michener said, adding the danger is that people will get tired of taking preventive measures. “I feel like economic pressure and social pressure is high enough to relax social distancing, and when we open back up, a second peak or real peak will occur sometime later.”
Michener said the virus won’t go way until the nation either develops a vaccine or “we get herd immunity.” That’s why health care professionals worry about what will happen when people begin to cluster in large groups again.
“I don’t know how long we can social distance,” he said, of a practice he believes is much easier for those with jobs and economic security to achieve.
Curry said reaching peak doesn’t mean the threat is over.
Epidemiologists and medical care professionals have said there is a chance that a second wave could hit if areas relax their restrictions too quickly. Curry said while she understands residents need to go back to work, safety measures should be relaxed gradually.
“We will have to adjust to a new ‘normal’ and are encouraging everyone to continue practicing their protective measures such as social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick. These simple strategies will help protect our most vulnerable,” she said.
Michener said steps already being taken will be around for a while, noting a Harvard University study indicates the nation will be doing some type of social distancing into 2022, with stricter period of social distancing implemented when COVID-19 pops up. He said social distancing is one of the best steps Lawton took to stem the virus’ spread.
“It’s impressive how serious social distancing was being taken. That’s why numbers are low,” he said.
Brandie Combs, regional director for the health department’s Region 5, said while health care professionals and city leaders did a lot of right things, they also learned what they could do better.
“This is a first for us and by us, I mean the collective us,” she said. “The statement we see and have heard throughout the pandemic, ‘we are in this together,’ has never rang more true. We have exceptional leaders who have stepped up and made tough decisions that had significant impacts on lives, both good and bad. The partnerships across this county are incredible and we truly are doing this together.
“We are living a significant moment in history and everyone has played a role, everyone has sacrificed during this pandemic response. It is my hope that as we start seeing the restrictions loosened, we remember those who can’t protect themselves.”