Pay plan would increase City of Lawton salaries at least 5 percent

Every general employee working for the City of Lawton would receive at least 5 percent more in salary beginning July 1, if the City Council accepts a new pay plan proposal.

Council members were debating a recommendation Tuesday that would simplify the existing pay plan while also moving employee positions closer to the market average — a tool that would benefit both recruitment and employee retention. The recommendations came following an analysis by JER HR Group, which found the City of Lawton was more than 20 percent behind the market average for comparable cities.

Recommended for you