Road work in the 700 block of Southwest E Avenue

A grader operator pushes dirt and road debris to a waiting loader recently as City of Lawton street division workers break debris from the curbline in the 700 block of Southwest E Avenue. The work is part of a road reconstruction project. Council members will be hearing a report today that would help them set priorities for more road upgrades.

 Scott Rains/staff

A pavement analysis that city leaders hope will help them set priorities for street repairs and replacement will be presented to the City Council today.

The good news: 57 percent of Lawton streets fall into the Fair to Very Good categories, with another 6 percent in the Excellent category. The bad news: 53 percent fall in the Fair, Marginal and Poor categories, with another 3 percent rated Very Poor.

