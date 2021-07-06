Patterson Community Center ended its summer camp in full flavor with a smoothie bike.
On Wednesday, Patterson Community Center held the last day of kid’s summer camp. Since the first day of camp on June 28, campers participated in various outdoor activities, art displays, storytelling and exercise circuits.
On the first day, the camp partnered up with Star Base camp in Fort Still to make rockets to launch outside the building. On the following day, campers were tasked to rope the bull and learned nutritional facts. Finally, the campers would end their time at camp with a day full of art and sporting activities. Oklahoma State University nutrition capped off the day with a smoothie bike for the campers to blend and drink.
“I get to spend time with all these kids, and it is an experience I like to have,” said Isabella Musselman, a helper at the summer camp. “I am sad camp is ending today because I wish I could spend more time with the kids and do stuff with them.”
Campers were tasked to dot paint a picture using a Q-tip. Once each camper completed their art, they would cut it out with scissors to take home. Once everyone completed with their paintings, the camp walked over to the Patterson Community center gym to solve a puzzle and prepare for the smoothie bike.
“Today, I made a lot more friends than I expected to because I was not so excited to come to summer camp today,” said camper Alexis Olden.
Once the smoothie bike appeared, Gracie Harvin of OSU Nutrition came in and talked to the campers about the different types of smoothies to make. Harvin went into detail about what goes into a smoothie, and the nutritional facts with it. Once Harvin put all the ingredients in the blenders, a volunteer from the crowd would come up and pedal the bike until it was blended perfectly.
Two batches would be made for the campers. Getting another volunteer to pedal the bike, Harvin made another serving for every student to get.
“It is so easy for me to build relationships with kids. What I am gonna miss is the noise kids make, all the smiles and even consoling them when they hurt themselves. I am gonna miss them a lot for sure,” said camp instructor, Yolanda Allen.