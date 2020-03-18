The somber news of its imminent closure wasn’t keeping visitors to the Patterson Community Center down on Tuesday. The center, which is under the purview of the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department, will close its doors to everyone but staff starting today.
The closure comes as part of Mayor Stan Booker’s declaration of a State of Emergency for the Lawton community. The declaration ordered all recreational centers run by the City of Lawton to be closed for the next 30 days in an effort to stop, or at least stem, the spread of COVID-19.
While the center serves as a community center for many senior citizens, it also offers free meals provided by Delta Nutrition. The meals will continue through delivery and curbside pickup, but the socialization will end for at least a month.
For many of the senior citizens that find comfort and community at the center the news is disappointing but not deterring. At least a dozen visitors were gathered at the center on Tuesday to enjoy one last day of dice rolling and card playing.
Mary “Mitzi” Recklein and Linda Hills became friends across the table at the Patterson Center. The two women have been coming to the center for three years, and in that time, they have developed a deep bond.
“The friends I’ve met here, I really enjoy being with them,” Recklein said. “I live alone, but I don’t like being alone. So every chance I get I come here.”
“I love the food here, and the socialization,” Hills’ said. “And I like playing our dice game.”
The two said that they try and make it out to the center as often as possible. They can often be found at a table near the back of the center playing Farkle with some of their other friends. Both were sad to hear about the center closing. Recklein in particular called it “a big bummer.”
“I don’t like being alone. I like to have company. It’s why I started coming here and it’s been a blessing as far as I’m concerned. I enjoy being around these people and listening to their tales and having someone to talk to,” Recklein said.
Hills, who shared the same sentiment as Recklein, added that, when it comes to COVID-19, they weren’t scared they just “wanted it to be over with.”
“I like to think the good Lord takes care of us through good times or bad,” Hills said.
Recklein, who is 88 years old this year, wasn’t worried about the virus either.
“I’ve lived through more than a few of these things,” Recklein said. “I figure when the good Lord is ready to take me, he’ll take me regardless if there’s a virus or anything else. When it’s my time, it’s my time.”
As the two ladies enjoyed what would be their last day together in the center for at least a month, they spent their time assuring each other that they wouldn’t be alone during the closure.
“We plan to stay in touch during this,” Hills said.
“She’s going to drop in so we can play our game together,” Recklein said.
Even though the center brought the two together, its closure will not keep them apart. And, as Recklein said “as soon as this is over,” the two would be back at their table.