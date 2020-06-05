The Patterson Center has reopened for Lawton’s seniors to enjoy meals and socialization — however many seniors aren’t quite ready to comeback.
The center closed on March 18, during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, and remained closed to everyone but staff until Monday, when the facility reopened and began allowing seniors to, once again, have a place to meet with friends, share a meal, and play some games. However, many seniors are still taking advantage of curbside pick up and home delivery services for meals provided by Delta Nutrition.
“I think many of our seniors are concerned about their safety and just aren’t ready to come back yet,” said senior activities coordinator Jan Rhodes.
Bob Glasco, a local senior who is recovering from open heart surgery, agrees.
“We just come here and pick up our meals then go off on our lonesome,” said Glasco. “After we find out the virus has gone bye-bye, we’ll start participating in sitting down at the meal table.”
Although the center is open, Delta Nutrition, which provides meal services for seniors, is not allowing meal service within the facility because of state guidelines, said Rhodes. Seniors can still eat together in the building, but must pick up their meals outside at the curb and then bring the meals in.
Alice Beard is the only one, so far, who has returned to the center for meals and activities. Beard said she’s just glad to be back. She has missed the games and friends, but said she was able to keep herself occupied during the pandemic with her favorite activity — shopping.
Keith Lewis, a disabled veteran and retired prison guard, said he’s excited to return to the center for meals and fellowship.
“Now that it’s reopened to where we can come in and get the meal and go inside and eat, that’s what I’ll be doing in the future,” said Lewis. “I’m just happy to find out that it is opened back up and we can go back out. I was getting cabin fever.”
The Patterson Center, No. 4 Northeast Arlington, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday for senior citizens only.
The center is closed from 1:01 p.m. to 1:59 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. It reopens to the public at 2 p.m. Recreational activities are provided with social distancing procedures in place.