The Patterson Center saw a new and improved return to its history as its restored mural was unveiled Friday morning.
For those in attendance the restoration was more than cosmetic. It documents a historic value that’s personal to many.
Ward 7 City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said her mother grew up across the street from the center, No. 4 NE Arlington, and it offered a sense of nostalgia from her childhood spent at her grandparents’ home.
“It gives us a sense of pride,” she said. “This just gives us a reflection and highlights of some of the foundations of our community.”
The original mural was created around 30 years ago. The idea for the original mural is credited to Albert Johnson Sr., a long-time Lawton educator who was the last principal of the nearby Douglass School before it was closed for desegregation efforts and incorporated into Lawton Public Schools.
Johnson himself became a Lawton Public Schools administrator before retiring as deputy superintendent in 1994. Johnson was a lifelong resident of the Patterson community, which is why he knew the importance of celebrating that community's history through art.
The mural was a collaborative effort that involved adults and students, artists and educators, community leaders and handymen, and the Shaw brothers.
"He (Johnson) came to us to do all the artwork," Terry Shaw said, explaining Eisenhower Junior High art teacher Gerard Saltus drew the components of the mural.
Artists Monroe Tsatoke and Ted Johnson helped with painting, while Darry and Terry Shaw chose the paint and other materials used to create the mural.
“We use exterior paint, Sherwin-Williams,” Darry Shaw said. “It lasts as long as anything, nowadays.”
The original mural was created on plywood with a veneer laminate, which was state of the art for the time, according to Terry Shaw. The new version also is on an aluminum canvas with a plastic core that’s built to last.
“Basically, we redone it,” Terry Shaw said. “I’m just so happy the neighborhood wanted it back.”
The picture ensured the Shaws captured the components, a colorful array that includes community leaders such as Dr. and Mrs. E.A. Owens (a physician who practiced in Lawton for almost 40 years), legendary Douglass School Coach Herbert King, and the Rev. L.K. Jones. Youths are depicted in the mural as well, including the 10 secondary students selected to interview residents and bring the details back for inclusion in the mural. Also depicted are signs of sports and important buildings, including Douglass School and the Patterson Center.
The Shaws began working on the project three weeks ago on weekends readying for the work; it took two days to paint and was installed a week ago.
The Patterson Center mural is the first of many projects ahead for the brothers with at least 10 more local murals planned for this summer. They’ve painted over 50 inside Lawton’s city limits. It’s what they do and how they wish to make their mark on Lawton.
“We’ve been doing this our whole lives; we’ve been in the community 53 years,” he said. “You’ve got to do something to bring people to this town.”
It’s hoped the Patterson mural will bring people back to keep the community in community center, Yolanda Allen, activity coordinator, said. The mural did the trick for her.
“It makes the building pop,” she said.
Pastors Charles Webber and A.J. Hall were each honored to be there for the viewing. An important history has been reintroduced.
“We had missed it,” Webber said. “It was a great concern.”
The center was built in 1940, operating as a black USO before it was turned into a community center in 1963, then taken over by the City of Lawton in 1966. It was named in memory of noted educator William R. Patterson, who served as the first principal of Douglass High School from 1929 to 1945 (he and his wife also are depicted on the mural).
Hall said the restoration of the mural joins a season of restoration at the Patterson Center. This will be the first year Juneteenth will be celebrated at the Patterson Center since 2019 due to the pandemic. It means a lot that this year Juneteenth will be officially a national holiday.
“It’s essential for us as a place to go,” he said.
— Additional reporting by staff writer Kim McConnell.