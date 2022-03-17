For what seems like two very long years to Activities Coordinator Yolanda Allen, the playful sound of children has been missing from Lawton’s Patterson Center. But the kids are back.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is hosting a week long children’s camp. The Go Kids Camp also marks the first time Allen has hosted a spring camp, normally opting to hold the events during the summer.
“I wanted to do a spring break camp because I thought, you know, we need to help these kids make memories. I want them to leave with a good memory of the Patterson Center that they’ll take with them through high school and college,” Allen said. “I’ve already seen what will probably be some future leaders of Lawton here.”
That focus on leadership is by design. Allen is hosting daily leadership classes during the camp session to teach the kids, who range from ages 7 to 13, about what it takes to be a leader.
“We asked the kids yesterday what they think it means to be a leader and one of the little girls raised her hand and said, ‘I think a leader should respect everyone.’ Coming from a 9-year-old, that is amazing to me,” Allen said.
On Tuesday, nine of the campers were participating in an art class led by volunteer Cassie Hammond. It was Hammond’s first-time volunteering at the Patterson Center. A graphic designer by trade, Hammond signed up to teach art classes as a way to reignite her passion.
“Once I graduated and started doing graphic design as a job it became kind of a downer because I was doing my hobby for work. That’s why I’m here. This gives me a chance to do artsy stuff for fun,” Hammond said.
The students were making scratch-board art, which involved coloring in a paper plate with brightly colored crayons and then painting over in with a mixture of black paint and dish soap.
“Once these dry tomorrow they will then scratch it off to reveal it,” Hammond said. “I used to play with these all the time when I was a kid.”
Issac Rivera, 8, laughed excitedly as Hammond helped him dip a brush into the black paint and spread it out across his plate. His smile must have been contagious because as Allen returned to the room to check up on the art projects she donned a smile of her own.
“They have so much fun in here,” Allen said.