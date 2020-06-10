One patient has died at a Lawton care facility from COVID-19 and 12 residents have tested positive for the virus.
“Yes, we have a facility with an uptick,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 Southwest Oklahoma Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Willow Park Health Care Center, 7019 Cache Road, had 12 residents infected with the virus, as well as two employees. There was one patient death reported over the weekend. The origin of the infection remains under investigation.
A spokesperson for the facility said the residents who have tested positive are in a wing of their own. There are dedicated staff members to work with the infected residents.
More test results are pending and the facility has limited its access to only essential personnel.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state Department of Health reported that Lawton has had 269 cases of COVID-19, with 251 of those cases recovered, and three deaths. Comanche County as a whole has reported 311 cases with 279 recovered.
One of the places hardest hit has been the Comanche County Detention Center. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections took over operations at the detention center on May 21.
Department of Corrections transport vans began moving 119 male inmates from the county jail to a state prison in Sayre and 32 female inmates to Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud. Jail inmates who were moved to other facilities have been segregated from prison inmates. There were 167 inmates who remained at the detention center who tested negative for COVID-19 and served as jail orderlies who assist with food services and cleaning.
Department of Corrections security staff arrived at the county jail to assist staff with disinfecting the building and identifying sick inmates.
On Tuesday, Combs said those who remain are being evaluated.
“We are testing in the facility again today,” she said.
Combs said prior to the day’s testing, 82 inmates who once tested positive are now testing negative. There are 57 positive cases, she said.
On Monday, jail administrator Bill Hobbs told the Comanche County Commissioners the jail has 260 male inmates and 41 female inmates. Eight were ready for transfer but none have been transferred. The Department of Corrections is not allowing any new inmates to be accepted as of Tuesday.
Of those transferred, 104 male inmates remain at North Fort Correctional Facility in Sayre and 27 female inmates are at Mabel Bassett, according to Hobbs.
Hobbs said there are 17 Comanche County inmates at the Tillman County Jail.
The Comanche County Commissioners and representatives from the Department of Corrections are scheduled to meet today to assess if personnel need to extend the original June 10 end date for the mission.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.