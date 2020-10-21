After gaining enough signatures on a petition drive to call for a secretarial election to amend the Comanche Nation’s constitution, a tribal elder is a step closer to it happening.
Eleanor McDaniel sent The Constitution a copy of the confirmation letter from the Bureau of Indian Affairs – U.S. Department of the Interior affirming she received 214 certified signatures for petitions for the proposal; 200 signatures were needed.
There is currently a challenge period that lasts until Nov. 6. After that, a date will be set for the secretarial election. The proposed amendments are to uphold the supreme power and authority of the Tribal Council and to establish clear and limited power and authority of the CBC and to discourage “dishonest, unethical and fraudulent actions of the CBC,” McDaniel said.
Some specific particulars of the petition include returning to the old standard of 200 signatures on recall petitions, dropping the requirement to hold a college degree as requisite to run for office and to state that the nepotism clause shall apply to CBC and Tribal Administrator, McDaniel said.