An Arkansas woman is behind bars after investigators said they discovered her smuggling drugs and tobacco into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Debra Diana Hardy, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a count of bringing drugs into a jail/penal institution, records indicate. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.