OKLAHOMA CITY — The State House of Representatives passed a law Tuesday that is hoped to allow more attention and effort to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
“Ida’s Law” (House Bill 3345) passed from the House Floor with a 92 to 4 approval vote.
The bill, presented by Rep. Mickey Dollens, directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons to work with state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies on missing persons and homicide cases involving American Indians.
For Comanche Nation tribal member, Gen Hadley, the news was good. She has been documenting the missing and murdered from her tribe and serves as a representative for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women — Southwest Oklahoma Chapter. She has been shining a light on the long-overlooked epidemic that has impacted Indian Country throughout North America.
“I’m very thankful to Representative Dollens for pushing this bill forward and never faltering,” Hadley said. “Along with Dollens, I want to personally thank LaRenda Morgan, Ashley McCray, and Carmen Thompson and other MMIW advocates for being the voice for our women. It’s when we work in solidarity that we accomplish great things.”
In a statement issued following the vote, Dollens said the passage represents hours of “tireless work” from tribal members who fought for this legislation.
“I appreciate the opportunity to work with these champions of justice and look forward to continuing to work with them in any way I can,” Dollens said.
The passage followed uncertainties last week as the bill was met with discussion and attempted alterations. In the end, its passage offers hope for other legislation regarding the issue that are in consideration at the State House.
For Hadley it means validation. Her research shows the Comanche Nation has 21 members of the missing and murdered rolls. It offers hope that cases long left dormant may be solved.
“Any doubts I had about our Oklahoma leaders is diminished because with a vote of 92 to 4, it shows that our lives do matter,” she said. “Now we just need to get the other two MMIP bills passed. With this bill in place, we hope to see the new task force making great strides in solving cold cases.”