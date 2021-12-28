The City of Lawton should consider relocating the Patterson Recreation Center and the municipal swimming pool, according to recommendations included in the city’s new parks master plan.
The master plan, crafted by Halff Associates after about a year of work, has been under review by city officials for weeks as they analyze recommendations made in the broad areas of parks, sports and recreation, hiking, maintenance and operations. Mayor Stan Booker has said city officials were waiting until that master plan was done before they decide what to do with the $20 million allocated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for recreational-related activities.
Halff Project Manager Nate Clair said recreation and sports facilities are important to Lawton, in terms of quality of life and economic development. Halff’s findings: Lawton is underserved by recreation centers, with 23,500 square feet of space in three sites that also allocate less than 5,000 square feet for senior citizen activities. And, those recreation centers need work.
“The existing rec centers need significant upgrades, updated amenities and additional programming,” he said. Another recommendation should be addressed immediately: a feasibility study on multi-generational centers, designed to serve patrons of all ages.
One of the issues with Lawton’s three centers is that each started life as something else before being repurposed for recreational use, and they are showing their age. All are relatively small, designed to serve their surrounding neighborhoods rather than the entire community, Halff said.
Location and age are among the reasons the master plan suggests city leaders consider moving the Patterson Center, with its analysis specifically citing the condition of the aging building, a lack of space and its remote location.
The building that became the Patterson Center was built in 1942 as a USO for the black community, before being converted to an 11,381-square-foot recreation center in 1963 to serve the adjacent neighborhoods anchored by Douglass School. According to the analysis, the center has become increasingly focused on senior citizens, although the gymnasium remains accessible to visitors of all ages. The age of the building presents multiple challenges, including the fact it is not ADA-accessible “which is not ideal for senior use,” the master plan states.
While operators have programmed the building for the most optimal use of available space, more space is needed to reduce the amount of set-up and take-down efforts. Offerings include a library, multi-purpose rooms, kitchen, game area, stage and gym.
That gym is important to the surrounding community. The master plan suggests while city leaders should consider relocating their oldest recreation center — and make plans for increased use by senior citizens — they should study the idea of keeping the gym operational.
Keeping the gym but closing the rest of the building also is the recommendation for the H.C. King Center, a 1,490 square foot building in north Lawton that was an office building being repurposed as a rec center in 1980. The city expanded the building in 1993 by adding a gym, which Halff calls “the best basketball practice facility owned by the city.” Other amenities include meeting rooms, a kitchen and a game area.
Getting rid of the building makes sense, Halff said, pointing to “major” floor settlement, leaking roof and problems with ADA accessibility.
The Owens Multi-Purpose Center on South 11th Street is a 16,668 square foot facility established in 1971 for multiple purposes. In addition to recreation, the facility houses the city’s Parks and Recreation administrative offices and has been home to HeadStart programs. The building offers craft and game rooms, a gym with a stage, a kitchen and multi-purpose rooms.
“This center has a potential to serve as the southside recreation center for the city, after extensive renovation that would create a center for all ages,” the Halff report said, recommending development of renovation plans for major interior work and implementing more activities “that meet the needs and interests of the community.”
Just north of the Owens Center is the municipal swimming pool, an 18,233 square foot facility dating to 1967. Adjacent to one of the city’s oldest parks, it offers a diving board, benches, covered picnic area and bath house. What it doesn’t have is adequate shade for its concrete pool deck; an ultraviolet sanitizing system (the existing filtering system is located outside without cover); and a modern design (among other things, the pool isn’t ADA accessible). The pool shell is showing signs of cracking and there is concern about leaking pipes.
Halff also said the pool isn’t centrally located for the entire community, the reason its report recommends the city consider replacing it with a family aquatic park “in a more central and accessible location.”
City officials also should consider replacing aging wading pools in 35th Division Park (opened in 1930) and in Mocine and Harmon parks (opened in 1985) with splash pads, an idea city staff already has discussed with the City Council. The pools, designed for those under age 12, are small and shallow; have no lifeguards, which Halff calls “a potential safety concern”; and an average attendance of 11-14 visitors per day is low, “when compared to the operational costs.” The sites also are not accessible to those with limited mobility.
Clair said turning the wading pools into splash pads would resolve issues, including maintenance costs. Keeping them open will mean costly repairs, to include bringing them to ADA-accessibility standards, former Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple said.
Temple said the popularity of splash pads already has been proven by the site in Clement Washington Park in south Lawton and the 6,732 square foot splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park. The only recommendation Halff could make for that facility was additional shade structures and trees, and a crosswalk.