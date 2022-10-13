City of Lawton officials will hold a public meeting today discuss plans for city parks in Wards 2, 4 and 8.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
The session is designed to explain recommendations that city staff is making in regards to parks located in each of those three wards. Recommendations — ultimately to be decided by the City Council — are whether to keep the spaces functional as city parks, or to repurpose the sites for other uses. Residents are being asked to provide input into those plans.