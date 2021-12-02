A master plan for City of Lawton parks is nearing completion, with priority recommendations ranging from searching out partnerships for shared facilities to continuing plans for an indoor sports complex.
Halff Associates has been working on the master plan for about a year, concentrating analysis and surveys of community leaders and citizens to help craft recommendations that focus on park space, sports and recreation, bike and pedestrian trails, and maintenance issues associated with them. Nate Clair, one of Halff’s project managers, said the result is a nine chapter, 200-plus page draft master plan that is ready for presentation to the City Council next week.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission got the presentation Wednesday, with tentative plans to take the plan to the council for final approval on Dec. 14, after council members get their public briefing Dec. 7.
Clair said the plan focuses on what the City of Lawton needs to do with the 74 designated parks that include about 700 acres, as well as three recreation facilities and 3.7 miles of off-street trails. The good news: Lawton bests the national average when it comes to concentration of parks (64 percent of us live within a 10-minute walk of a park). The bad news: Lawton has too many parks and one of Halff’s 64 recommended actions is analyzing them and divesting itself of about 84 acres of park space.
City officials have said “parks” is a generic term: some parks are traditional amenities such as playground equipment; others are merely open space.
Clair said the plan to get rid of park space (one of the plan’s top 13 priorities) ties into several pieces of information uncovered in the analysis, including the fact Lawton’s parks department is too small and under funded to successfully maintain the amount of park space in the city. Lawton spends $1,520 less per park acre per year than the national benchmark. Clair said multiply that figure by 700 acres and “that’s a lot.”
“You guys are not spending enough on park maintenance,” he said.
Other recommendations in the plan include updating the city’s bike and pedestrian master plan (a plan initially crafted almost a decade ago); looking at entities such as Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University and Fort Sill to form partnerships to develop joint facilities; and continue with plans to create an indoor youth sports complex (something funded in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program).
Clair said Halff’s parks plan includes 64 recommended actions. Thirteen are high priority, meaning they need to be done as soon as possible. The top two include an evaluation of park access points, with Clair explaining that many parks don’t have sidewalks leading to them or within them, limiting use by residents with limited mobility. Clair said Lawton also needs to research new methods of community outreach, explaining many residents who were surveyed were unaware of the programs offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Clair and members of the Parks and Recreation Commission said some of the recommendations will help the city’s bottom line because some recreational opportunities draw visitors and their dollars to the community. Clair specifically cited plans for an indoor youth sports complex that would draw regional tournaments, and a comprehensive bike trail system that could link to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Bike trails “are a big tourist draw,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said city leaders have another interest in those recommendations. The 2019 CIP has designated funding for parks improvements, but city staff is waiting for the master plan and its recommendations before moving into action on specific projects.