Some recommended improvements:
Greer Park
Short term: Add paved parking and access drive, additional shade trees and picnic/shade pavilions, paved walking path, lights. Cost: $250,000 to $350,000.
Long term: Add additional access onto Northwest 38th Street, basketball, futsal or multi-purpose courts and sports fields. Cost: $3 million to $5 million.
Mattie Beal Park
Short term: Assess trees, add picnic/shade pavilions and lighting, update furniture, prepare a master plan for the west end. Cost: $250,000 to $350,000.
Long-term: Renovate swimming pool, create dedicated entrance and parking. Cost: $6 million to $8 million.
Liberty Lake Park
Short term: Update furniture, add picnic pavilions and lighting, beautify park and lake edge. Cost: $250,000 to $350,000.
Long term: Add inclusive playground with shade and safety surfacing, additional fishing piers, beautification to include plantings and erosion control. Cost: $300,000 to $600,000.
Harmon Park
Short term: Add parking spaces, partner with nearby Lawton Community Theatre to repair existing parking, add ADA compliant sidewalks, replace group picnic pavilion, add shade trees and multipurpose sport court. Cost: $250,000 to $350,000.
Long term: Partner with Lawton Community Theatre to develop an outdoor venue, renovate the wading pool, add an inclusive playground. Cost: $1 million to $1.5 million.
East Side Park
Short term: Shaded spectator seating, improve playground, add group picnic pavilions, splash pad and restrooms. Cost: $1.5 million to $2 million.
Long term: Additional land to expand sports facilities to a minimum of 12 fields. Cost: $12 million to $15 million.
Lee West Park
Short term: Finalize agreement with Lawton Public Schools to allow for improvements on a lager site, build a new entry from Southwest 67th Street, adding parking, sidewalks and a splash pad. Cost: $1.8 million to $2 million.
Long term: New perimeter walking path, on-street parking, additional sports courts, interactive soccer wall, group pavilions, inclusive playground, dog park, landscaping. Cost: $2 million to $2.25 million.