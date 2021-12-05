Highest priorities in the City of Lawton proposed parks and recreation master plan:
• Evaluate current park access points to identify those in need of improvement or needing work to meet ADA guidelines.
• Explore new outreach methods to communicate what the City of Lawton already offers in recreation amenities, programs and activities.
• Explore shared-use partnerships with entities such as Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University, Fort Sill and the YMCA.
• Ensure passive amenities such as paths, benches, tables and drinking fountains meet ADA guidelines.
• Expand park use through vibrant programs, events and recreation opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, cultures and interests.
• Implement the indoor sports complex (already being planned by city leaders).
• Resolve code compliance issues at current outdoor pools and splash pads.
• Update the existing bicycle and pedestrian plan to guide future development.
• Develop a safety education program to teach motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to share space.
• Develop a parks operations and maintenance manual to guide day-to-day responsibilities.
• Use the park repurposing criteria to identify underperforming parks, to potentially repurpose those sites.
• Prioritize key staffing positions needed to fill unmet needs, such as certified arborist, park inspectors and outdoor recreation programs director.
• Develop an operations plan for the indoor sports complex that maximizes revenue potential.