Highest priorities in the City of Lawton proposed parks and recreation master plan:

• Evaluate current park access points to identify those in need of improvement or needing work to meet ADA guidelines.

• Explore new outreach methods to communicate what the City of Lawton already offers in recreation amenities, programs and activities.

• Explore shared-use partnerships with entities such as Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University, Fort Sill and the YMCA.

• Ensure passive amenities such as paths, benches, tables and drinking fountains meet ADA guidelines.

• Expand park use through vibrant programs, events and recreation opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, cultures and interests.

• Implement the indoor sports complex (already being planned by city leaders).

• Resolve code compliance issues at current outdoor pools and splash pads.

• Update the existing bicycle and pedestrian plan to guide future development.

• Develop a safety education program to teach motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to share space.

• Develop a parks operations and maintenance manual to guide day-to-day responsibilities.

• Use the park repurposing criteria to identify underperforming parks, to potentially repurpose those sites.

• Prioritize key staffing positions needed to fill unmet needs, such as certified arborist, park inspectors and outdoor recreation programs director.

• Develop an operations plan for the indoor sports complex that maximizes revenue potential.

