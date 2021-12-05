Some generic findings in the parks and recreation master plan:
Of the five types of parks, neighborhood parks account for 250.3 acres of the 700 total acres of park space in Lawton, well above the national benchmark of 2 acres per 1,000 residents.
There are six community parks, such as Greer Park and McMahon Park. Elmer Thomas Park is the city’s only regional park, designed to serve residents beyond the city limits. Other park space is classified as special purpose (such as Gore Median Park), pocket parks (small areas of green space) and open areas.
While there are more neighborhood parks than the national average, Lawton’s community parks (at 323.7 acres) fall short of the national benchmark of 5 acres per 1,000 people. That means fewer residents have direct access to those parks, with all but one concentrated in the city’s core neighborhoods (the exception is East Side Park).
While developed parkland accounts for about 600 of Lawton’s 700 acres, it is primarily concentrated toward the center of the city, west of Interstate 44. There are pockets inside the city’s core without parks (areas south and southeast of Cameron University, and north of Quanah Parker Trailway and west of Northwest 52nd Street, for example).
High maintenance park (needing extensive upkeep because of the number of amenities) account for 587.57 acres, a total annual maintenance cost of $1.66 million.