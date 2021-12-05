More information:
The parks and recreation master plan was presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission last week and will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday. Tentative plans are to ask the council to accept the plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The 260-page document offers key recommendations in park access/amenities, sports and athletics, recreational facilities and programs, system connectivity (trails), maintenance, and service delivery.
It focuses on 74 parks (which also can mean green spaces), three recreation facilities and 3.7 miles of off-street trails.
Lawton is 81.43 square miles with 697 acres of park space: 599.9 acres developed and 97.1 acres undeveloped.
64 percent of Lawton residents live within 10 minutes of a park. The national average is 55 percent.
A community survey seeking input to the plan drew 729 responses. A virtual open house drew 100 attendees, with another 100 plus viewing the plan in a virtual room. Halff also met with specific entities, including City of Lawton staff and the Parks and Recreation Commission.