Who is the ugliest man in Lawton?
The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance will answer that question at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday inside the food court at Central Plaza.
The Ugly Man Contest was first held last year, bringing together several prominent Lawton residents — including Mayor Stan Booker — to determine who would hold the title of ugliest man.
The event was proposed by Rob Rooker, the Southwest Oklahoma director for the Parkinson’s Alliance. Rooker, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease himself, decided on the contest as a fun way to raise money for the foundation.
“Last year, we raised $5,700 for the foundation overall,” Rooker said. “This year we’ve raised $6,200 so far.”
The contest had its kick-off event in April, where this year’s contestants came together, and team captains came up for a game plan for promoting their contestant as the ugliest. After the game-plan was determined, including costumes and other theatrics, the contestants were brought together again during the annual Parkinson’s rally and walk held at May 22 at Cameron University.
Those who want to vote for the ugliest man can cast their votes through a donation to their team. The team with the most money wins, and the person they represent is officially granted the “ugliest man” title.
This year, there are six contestants for the title, including City Manager Michael Cleghorn, YMCA boxing instructor John Veal, business owner Bill Barrett, and other local figures, all of whom are friends of Rooker’s.
“It’s all people I know in the community,” Rooker said. “It’s a lot of fun for everybody involved.”
While the Friday ceremony will conclude the contest, donations are still open for the organization.
“We want as many people to come out as possible,” Rooker said. “It’s going to be a fun event, and anyone who wants to can donate while they’re there.”