In 21 days, representatives from the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Foundation will make 25 stops in towns across the state, spreading awareness of Parkinson’s and the treatments currently available for the disease.
The event is called Parkinson’s Rally Blitz, and according to Rob Rooker, the head of the Southwest Oklahoma branch of the Parkinson’s Foundation, the name is well earned.
“We call it a blitz because we go through so many places so fast,” Rooker said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for us.”
This week, after the representatives stop in Oklahoma City, they’ll be making their first stop in Southwest Oklahoma in Duncan, at the Duncan Christian Center, located at 720 East Plato Road.
During the blitz’s Lawton stop, on Oct. 13, Lawton’s mayor, Stan Booker, will give an official proclamation naming October “Parkinson’s Awareness Month.”
The Lawton event will be held at Western Hills Baptist Church, 1108 Northwest 53rd street.
At each stop, the representatives will have a public talk with other advocacy groups and doctors about new treatments for Parkinson’s, and discuss services available to people with the disease.
“We’ll be inviting doctors to talk about deep brain stimulation and all sorts of other treatments that people might not know about,” Rooker said.
The blitz will continue to make stops until Oct. 27, making its last stop in Midwest City.
“We hope that as many people can come out as possible,” Rooker said. “We’ve been pushing awareness for the trip with all the different support groups in the area, and we’re very excited to get this thing going.”