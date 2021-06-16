Lawton has named the ugliest man and it’s not Mayor Stan Booker — he came in third.
Booker along with seven other Lawton men participated in the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma’s first ever “Ugly Man” competition.
While this may seem like a contest no one wants to win, the name is a bit of a misnomer said foundation Chief Executive Officer, Bruce McIntyre.
The contest was held in conjunction with the foundation’s annual walk to support Parkinson’s patients and their families. Being ugly wasn’t a requirement to win, however being able to raise the most money was. The contest raised over $6,000 and a combined $30,000 with the walk.
“This started as an idea that Rob, our Southwest Oklahoma director had,” McIntyre said. “When he first pitched the idea to me I thought ‘I’m not sure about this,’ but then it grew on us, and we thought we could have a lot of fun. We now have eight contestants who have been good sports about being the ugliest man in Lawton southwest Oklahoma for a good cause.”
Going into the contest, Booker was a favorite to win, said Rob Rooker, director of Southwest Oklahoma division. However, Booker was quickly surpassed by Danny Wagner and Bill Barrett. Barrett raised a whopping $3,021 earning him the title of “Ugly Man.” Wagner brought in a healthy $700 earning second just ahead of Booker’s $500.
While many used various strategies to earn the honor of being Lawton’s Ugliest Man, Gordon Andrade said he didn’t really have a plan.
“This was just an honor to be asked to participate in this,” Andrade said. “I heard the others were training for months to win this but I was just over doing my thing like it was just another day.”
To seal his place in history as the 2021 Ugly Man champion, Barrett, a human resource manager at Southwestern Medical Center, sold “blue jean Fridays” to his coworkers.
“We really just appreciate the volunteers and what good sports they’ve been with all this,” McIntyre said.