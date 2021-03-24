The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma is hosting an “Ugly Man” contest, the proceeds from which will benefit the foundation.
Registration for the contest must be completed by April 1. Teams will raise money by nominating some to be the “ugliest man”. Teams need to raise the $250 entry fee by May 1, all money raised beyond that will determine which team wins the contest. The first, second and third place teams will receive a cash prize. All donations are tax deductible.
All contestants will be promoted during the 4th annual Parkinson’s Rally Walk at Cameron University on May 22. Winners will be announced June 15.
To register, contact Rob Rooker, at rob@parkinsonoklahoma.com or 699-2204.