Sue Wiginton didn’t live to see completion of her decade-long dream and project, but her daughter thinks her mother is pleased with the way the project turned out.
“I know my mom is beaming from heaven so proud,” daughter Heather Clement told the crowd on a scorching morning that included dedication of the new Parker Place Living Centers in Lawton.
Clement, with husband Craig and her father, Dan Wiginton celebrated completion construction of the first two buildings that comprise Southwest Oklahoma’s only intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Each of the two buildings has 16 private bedrooms, as well as shared living and dining spaces.
Heather Clement said the idea for the project was conceived a decade ago by her mother, who accompanied her husband Dan, an appraiser, on trips to examine facilities like Parker Place.
“She fell in love with the idea and the people and said to my dad, “Dan, we should build one of these someday,” Heather Clement said.
The project moved beyond the talking stage three years ago when Clement began work to become an administrator and plans began to take definite shape.
The timing could have been better. The family broke ground in December 2020, and the ongoing COVID pandemic created shortages and delays. The contractor, CDBL, plugged away despite the difficulties, Clement said, and the center was able to accept the first five patients on June 30.
“We’re excited to be at this point,” she said, and the buildings should begin to fill as more applications are processed. The small number to begin allows the staff can “get it right” before more residents come to live at the center.
“We’ve really had a great staff,” Clement said. “We’ve been so blessed by the staff that has come to us.”
The goal is to have a homelike atmosphere in which adults can reach their full potential.
“This is a special population that sometimes when they age out of the public schools struggle to find a place to remain involved with the community and other people like them,” Clement said.
The goal eventually is to construct another two buildings with room for 32 more residents. That was the plan her mother helped create, and Clement thinks there’s plenty of room in the family that she wanted Parker Place to become.
“Family was everything to her,” she said.