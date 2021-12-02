WHAT: Parker Emhoolah birthday powwow. Public welcome. No drugs or alcohol. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
WHEN: Saturday.
SCHEDULE: Gourd dance, 2 p.m.; supper, 5 p.m.; evening social and war dance, 6 p.m.
HEAD STAFF: Wallace Coffey, master of ceremonies; Evan J. Cozad, Brendan Horse, co-singers; Mark Keka, man dancer; Dorothy Tahah, lady dancer; Larney Silverhorn, arena director; Donna Jean Tsatoke, honored elder; Jonas Herrera, James Wade, security; Kiowa, Comanche and Apache chairmen; KCA Veterans, OKC Powwow Club, Red Moon Service Club, co-hosts.
INFORMATION: Susan Whitewolf, 580-678-5466.