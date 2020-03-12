Park Stomp performances

10th Annual Park Stomp performance schedule:

•Friday, Park Tavern hosted pre-party.

8 p.m., Whispering Willows.

10 p.m. Redgrass String Band.

•Saturday

Park Tavern hosted pre-party.

2 p.m., Sarah Wright.

Main Stage

3 p.m., Brad Fielder.

5 p.m., The Imaginaries.

7 p.m., Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs.

9 p.m., Go On Git.

•Sunday

Main Stage

2 p.m., Willi Carlisle hosts square-dancing for people with two left feet, in front of the stage.

3 p.m., Uncle Cletus and the Little Stinkers.

5 p.m., Willi Carlisle.

7 p.m., Whiskey Mash.

9 p.m., Rachel Ammons.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

