Park Stomp performances
10th Annual Park Stomp performance schedule:
•Friday, Park Tavern hosted pre-party.
8 p.m., Whispering Willows.
10 p.m. Redgrass String Band.
•Saturday
Park Tavern hosted pre-party.
2 p.m., Sarah Wright.
Main Stage
3 p.m., Brad Fielder.
5 p.m., The Imaginaries.
7 p.m., Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs.
9 p.m., Go On Git.
•Sunday
Main Stage
2 p.m., Willi Carlisle hosts square-dancing for people with two left feet, in front of the stage.
3 p.m., Uncle Cletus and the Little Stinkers.
5 p.m., Willi Carlisle.
7 p.m., Whiskey Mash.
9 p.m., Rachel Ammons.