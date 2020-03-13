Residents and entities in Southwest and South Oklahoma are adjusting as the state deals with the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
MEDICINE PARK STOMP
But, life goes on in the cobblestone community at the foothills of the Wichita Mountains.
Activities around the 10th Annual Medicine Park Stomp slated to begin tonight and run through Sunday night are still a go, according to Rodney Whaley, events director.
“Can’t stop Park Stomp,” he said.
The annual free festival, sponsored by the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA), will have a pre-Stomp event beginning at 8 p.m. today at Park Tavern. Another event is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday before shows kick off on the Main Stage at 3 p.m. The festival continues Sunday in downtown Medicine Park.
EMBRACE HOPE
Officials with the Southwest Oklahoma Embrace Hope event confirmed Thursday the event, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
Sen. James Lankford was scheduled to participate in the event, but his office and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said Thursday the decision to postpone was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellbeing of the vulnerable members of the community.”
Chamber President Brenda Spencer-Ragland, who is the event coordinator, said officials are working to reschedule the event, after determining a suitable date.
ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE
Officials at Altus Air Force Base said Thursday that an active duty airman assigned to the base is undergoing evaluation and treatment “following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test.” Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, said in a statement that installation is working to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
The airman is presumed to have contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington, area earlier in March.
The news prompted the base to change its Health Protection Condition level to B, to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19.
NATIVE AMERICAN RESPONSE
The Comanche Nation has been finding a way to ready for response to the spread of COVID-19.
Jolene Schonchin, tribe information officer, said the Emergency Management team spent Thursday at the Southwest Emergency Managers workshop where discussion and training honed in on the virus and precautions.
Wednesday, the Indian Health Services nurses held an informational gathering at the tribal complex north of Lawton. The public was invited to attend.
Of the Comanche Nation’s roughly 17,000 members, about 7,000 live in the tribal jurisdictional area around Comanche County.
The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has taken a stance on its role in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and is offering training for how to deal with it.
The tribe has taken the confirmation of Oklahoma’s first infection case as a sign to develop its contingency plan to respond quickly. The first act is to train the public and tribal members, said Neely Tsoodle, information officer.
“The tribe is offering COVID-19 training to its employers and has restricted any work-related travel or attending any large gatherings,” Tsoodle said. “All tribal programs that work closely with clients have been asked to provide an emergency plan to safeguard themselves as well as the client and public.”
The tribe is creating a task force to help weigh the needs to provide adequate health care and prevention, according to Tsoodle. The task force will involve tribal leaders and staff, Indian Health Service, local schools and community leaders.
Kiowa Tribal Vice Chairwoman Rhonda Ahhaitty will lead the task force.
“We cannot take this lightly,” she said. “It’s very scary for everyone.”
Ahhaitty said much of the efforts are to shore up safety for tribal elders. More than 100 elders are active in the Administration on Aging program.
Precautions have been put into place to see that the seniors are taking care of, such as delivering meals instead of physically coming in. Home visits are tentatively being scheduled.
Ahhaitty said she cannot stress enough “to go and check on your loved ones.”
The Kiowa Tribe is the largest employer in Carnegie, so the alliance of community awareness and partnership is key, Ahhaitty said.
The school district is made up of 48 percent Native American students. Many of these students are active in sports and extracurricular activities that normally take them to different towns and cities.
As with powwows that are normally scheduled for spring, many of these upcoming events may be canceled.
“We are working with the schools to help safeguard all students and looking at the possibility of any closures of any large public gatherings,” Ahhaitty said.
The task force is in its early stages but is gathering information to help minimize any exposure, Tsoodle said. The group will meet weekly until further notice.
Chickasaw Nation events scheduled for Saturday through March 22 have been canceled. They include The Three Sisters Celebration, National Learn About Butterflies Day and Genealogy Day.
“As the coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads globally and cases rise in the U.S., the health and safety of our patrons and employees is our main priority,” said Tony Choate, executive information officer. “As this is an evolving situation, additional Chickasaw Nation events, classes, and activities may be postponed or canceled.”