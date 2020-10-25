MEDICINE PARK — You couldn’t ask for much better weather for the send off for the music festival season as well as the current Medicine Park Main Stage.
It seems that when event coordinator Rodney Whaley reached out to Mother Nature regarding the 10th Annual Park Stomp’s rescheduled events, she returned his efforts with a warm hug.
“I sent Mother Nature a Facebook event invite and, I guess she accepted,” he said. “I asked so we could have the last best weekend of the year.”
The two day, Americana and bluegrass festival was alive by a voice and acoustic guitarist, and fiddle combo in Norman’s Brad Fielder and Kurt Graburn. The opening act kicked things off with the right spirit. One style transition to another was announced by Fielder as introduction to “Don’t Tell Me.”
“We’re going to move from the juke joint to the honky tonk,” he said.
In the audience, Fielder’s 19 month old son Tommy held his own small banjo as he smiled and wiggled while watching his father perform. He’s been a fan all of his life.
Because Tommy’s the small, smiling, silent type, he wasn’t much for conversation. His mother, Lauren was more than happy to oblige.
She said traveling to Medicine Park for Park Stomp is a beloved tradition; her husband has now played at three of them. When Tommy was 12 days old, it was his first to see his father perform.
“This is our first real day out in a long time,” she said. “Oklahoma in the fall, you can’t beat it.”
Laura said the family was ready to roll in March when the festival was originally scheduled. But when COVID-19 caused its cancellation, it also shut down more. For a family that relies on its income from performing, belts were tightened.
“It came to a screeching halt,” she said. “We just didn’t have money and it mean that we didn’t get to do what we love.”
Whaley said that in rescheduling Park Stomp at the end of the festival season, he needed to make sure it was worth the musicians’ while. He was happy to say that sponsors and the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority came through in spades.
The real MVP of this and every other music festival weekend has been Jim McClinden, Whaley said. You could see that when he climbed a hook ladder into the rafters to adjust the lighting following Fielder’s set. High above the stage, he got the job done.
“He is the hardest working man in our history,” Whaley said. “He is definitely our biggest asset; he doesn’t get near enough credit.”
Following this weekend’s festival, the sound gear will begin being moved to near the location for the Main Stage next year, the ballfield across Medicine Creek. A footbridge will be constructed to Hitchin’ Post Park where a smaller stage will be established. It’s to create more smaller events and allow the current location to be developed.
“We’re on to bigger and better,” Whaley said. “It’s going to be a great thing.”
As the Eureka String Band set up its equipment, Fielder left the stage. He’d already left everything creatively up there with his performance. He said there’s a love in returning to Medicine Park to perform. To be featured on that Main Stage has been an honor, one he’s anxious to have at the new spot.
“We love it here in Medicine Park,” he said.