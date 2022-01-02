1. Olson Park, Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 12th Street. 2. Patterson Park, Southwest 29th Street and Southwest I Avenue. 3. Toby Morris Park, Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 8th Street. 4. Verna Cook Park, SW Garfield and Southwest 12th Street. 5. Vernon Addition Park, Albert Johnson Sr. Avenue and East Gore Boulevard. 6. 33rd Street Park, Southwest 33rd Street Park, Liberty Avenue and Northwest 33rd. 7. Putney Park, Northwest 67th Street and Elm Avenue. 8. Sullivan Village Park, Southeast 38th Street and Camelot Drive. 9. Union Park, Southwest 6th and I Avenue. 10. Waldman Park, Southwest J Avenue, west of Southwest 12th Street. 12. Caroll Park, Logan Avenue and Northwest 14th. 13. Garden Village Park, Northeast Village Drive. 14. Great Plains Park, Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue. 15. Meadowbrook Park, Meadowbrook Drive at Northwest 51st Street. 16. Park Ridge Park, Southwest 46th Street near Wendy Drive. 17. Military Park, Lindy Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. 18. Sungate Park, East of Southeast 45th Street. 19. Terrace Hills Park, Rogers Lane and Northwest 75th Street. 20. Turtle Creek Park, Northeast Turtle Creek Drive. 21. Atlanta Park, Baltimore Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street. 22. Ramada Park, Northwest Ferris and Railroad Street. 23. Tomlison Park, Northwest 38th Street at Northwest Columbia Avenue. 24. Baltimore Park, Baltimore Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street.
Park sites
Kim McConnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Central Plaza moving forward with renovation plans
- Police identify man killed in Wednesday wreck
- Business owner assesses mall plan on food court
- Lake Road fire burns 1,000 acres near Fletcher
- Parks plan recommends relocating some city facilities, updating others
- Burn bans issued for nine counties
- Lawton needs to build on its existing walking, biking trails
- Two accused of robbery at Anadarko hotel
- Lake Road fire mostly contained
- Man jailed for assaulting two officers