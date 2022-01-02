1. Olson Park, Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 12th Street. 2. Patterson Park, Southwest 29th Street and Southwest I Avenue. 3. Toby Morris Park, Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 8th Street. 4. Verna Cook Park, SW Garfield and Southwest 12th Street. 5. Vernon Addition Park, Albert Johnson Sr. Avenue and East Gore Boulevard. 6. 33rd Street Park, Southwest 33rd Street Park, Liberty Avenue and Northwest 33rd. 7. Putney Park, Northwest 67th Street and Elm Avenue. 8. Sullivan Village Park, Southeast 38th Street and Camelot Drive. 9. Union Park, Southwest 6th and I Avenue. 10. Waldman Park, Southwest J Avenue, west of Southwest 12th Street. 12. Caroll Park, Logan Avenue and Northwest 14th. 13. Garden Village Park, Northeast Village Drive. 14. Great Plains Park, Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue. 15. Meadowbrook Park, Meadowbrook Drive at Northwest 51st Street. 16. Park Ridge Park, Southwest 46th Street near Wendy Drive. 17. Military Park, Lindy Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. 18. Sungate Park, East of Southeast 45th Street. 19. Terrace Hills Park, Rogers Lane and Northwest 75th Street. 20. Turtle Creek Park, Northeast Turtle Creek Drive. 21. Atlanta Park, Baltimore Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street. 22. Ramada Park, Northwest Ferris and Railroad Street. 23. Tomlison Park, Northwest 38th Street at Northwest Columbia Avenue. 24. Baltimore Park, Baltimore Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street.

