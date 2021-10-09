The parents of a 1-year-old girl who nearly drowned and tested positive for drugs in July are wanted for child neglect allegations.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Friday for Jacob Anthony Chappell, 32, of Elgin, and Maria Silverhorn, 27, for the child neglect allegations, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the warrant affidavits, police were called to an apartment at 1125 E. Gore on July 11 to the young girl’s potential drowning. Officers were able to get the girl breathing and took her to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
She was later treated at Cook’s Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where her blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and cocaine, the affidavit states.
Chappell told investigators the girl and their 8-year-old child were bathing in the bathtub by themselves after he left ot get a diaper. At one point, the 8-year-old got out and left the younger girl alone in the tub.
He returned to the room a few minutes later to find water going out of the and the young girl lying face up with water over the top of her ears, according to the affidavit. He said her lips were blue. He said he pulled her from the tub, yelled at Silverhorn to call 911 and began performing CPR.
Investigators said Silverhorn had been in bed and was falling asleep with her autistic child. She told them “the last thing she knew was she woke up and she heard her oldest daughter saying ‘She’s not breathing, mommy, she’s not breathing,’” the affidavit states. She woke to Chappell yelling for her to call while shaking the girl.
Silverhorn told investigators Chappell told her he’d found the girl on the ground and and the two returned her to the bathroom and poured water on her, according to the affidavit.
Cash warrant bonds for the couple were set at $50,000 apiece.