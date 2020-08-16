Parents mull options as school resumes

As school resumes this month, COVID-19 is still here and parents are weighing the risks and benefits of sending their students back to the classroom or sending them to school virtually.
When schools across Oklahoma closed in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic it created a dilemma for teachers, students and parents. For many educators and families, spring was their first acquaintance to online, or virtual, learning. Many school districts were caught unaware and were unprepared to transition to full virtual learning. Using lessons learned from the spring, educators and school leaders have been working to build plans that support the success of all students.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district is able to offer families options for returning to school, including a traditional classroom and a virtual model.
“Well, first of all we’re going to have the traditional framework,” Hime said in a June podcast. “That’s where we’ll restart school in August like we started school in August of ‘19, in August of ‘18, in August 1995 — basically where school is as it has always been.
“Now, the virtual learning, the advantages you have, is you can still be involved and it would be considered blended, but you could do the majority of your learning at home, but you could still maybe take art or band or music or different things at school.”
Lawton Public Schools had initially intended to give students three options to return to school, but Hime said the blended option was dropped because virtual and traditional may include components of each other.
Hime estimated Friday that 30 percent of Lawton’s returning students will opt for Lawton Public Schools Virtual Academy.
“I want parents to understand we’re going to do everything we can to keep their kids safe,” Hime said. “We’re going to do everything to meet their needs. Just because I feel that my kid would be safe in this situation, does not mean you feel your child is safe in that situation. I encourage parents who have major concerns to have those discussions with their building administrators and their teachers as to how can we can keep them safe. Safety is going to be our No. 1 issue.”
For Cassandra Scott, the need for social interaction and direct communication with teachers for her sixth-grader was important and played a large part in Scott’s decision to send her student back to class.
“In class learning is very important for our student,” Scott said. “She needs the face-to-face instruction from a teacher who can focus on helping her when she doesn’t understand the material. Our daughter is an only child so the interaction with other students her own age is important to help build her social skills and manners.”
Scott also acknowledged that her daughter’s educational needs could not be met in a virtual environment.
“My child is on an IEP (Individual Education Plan) and gets distracted very easily,” Scott said. “She had to do the Zoom classes at the end of the year last year and could not focus as she was supposed to. She would get distracted by things going on in the background of other students’ screens.”
Kasshiea Ross, a mother of five boys who range from pre-K to grade 12, believes that her decision to send her sons back to school is a personal one and encourages all parents to decide based on their own beliefs.
“I have five boys returning to school this year,” Ross said. “All of my kids are going tradition because we believe kids should be in school. There are risks associated with everyday living. This is my personal belief and I hope that each parent makes a choice based on their own beliefs and not feel pressure from any source to make the decision that’s best for their family.”
One parent, Wesley Sloan, a single father, is opting to utilize both virtual and traditional for his two children. His daughter will be returning to traditional learning as a freshman while his kindergarten son will take virtual classes. Sloan said his decision came down to what was best for the individual student.
“My freshman is going back to school because she is really good about wearing a mask and using sanitizer,” Sloan said. “This is a tough age and she needs to interact with her peers at school. My kindergarten student will be going virtual for a few reasons. I know that LPS and the teachers are going to do their best in regard to keeping the children healthy. On the other hand, kids are kids and I feel like the younger kids will have a hard time adjusting to wearing masks, sanitizing, and doing all of the things required to stay healthy. Also, my son has some issues with congestion and breathing during the wintertime, and it just makes sense to let him learn from home.”
Hime encourages all parents who are unsure about sending their students back into the classroom to try the virtual academy. Students enrolled in the virtual academy also will see a smoother transition should they decide to return to traditional learning, Hime said.
“I fully expect parents to find a place that meets your student’s educational needs,” Hime said. “One of the most important things a parent does is ensuring that your child is getting quality education. We’ve put together a virtual program that is second to none and I feel that our teachers who are in that virtual role are 100 percent ready for that challenge.”