For eight years, Brooke Brewer has avoided her birthday. She has sidestepped celebrations or questions about her plans and, for the most part, tried her best to ignore Aug. 23.
“It’s just not normal to share your birthday with someone that isn’t there,” Brooke said.
In 2012, Brewer and her husband, Bart, were expecting their second daughter, Bryn, when they found out that there could be complications with the birth.
“None of them were supposed to be life-threatening,” Brooke said, “then they started doing blood work and it looked pretty scary.”
The Brewers went through months of testing and blood work. Eventually the problem was narrowed down to the need for a routine heart surgery after Bryn was born. They would be able to do the surgery in Oklahoma City where the couple lived and the Brewers would be able to stay at the hospital with their daughter while she was in recovery.
On Aug. 23, Brooke’s birthday, she went to a doctor’s appointment for a routine non-stress test and found out that Bryn was not doing well. Brooke would need to give birth that day. So, after being told that an ambulance would take too long, she drove herself to the hospital with her doctor following close behind.
“He (Bart) met me there from work. I had (the baby) and she was doing OK. She was breathing on her own. But then a couple of days later when they decided to do the surgery it was just a lot worse than they expected,” Brooke said. “You go in thinking she’ll have the surgery and you’ll be there for a few days, maybe a week, but you’re going to eventually leave … and we just never left.”
Bryn got sick. On Sept. 26, a little over a month after she was born, she passed away from organ failure. The Brewers were devastated by the loss. Brooke still has a vivid memory of the moment everything changed.
“My dad came in and said the funeral director was there …and you feel this pressure to let them go and you don’t know what to do and you don’t have any other options,” Brooke said. “The next morning you have to make decisions on a casket and flowers and all of these things. And everyone is leaving the hospital around you with their babies.”
After their loss, Brooke’s birthday became a stark reminder of their daughter’s passing. There were no candles or parties, only silent grief and attempts to heal. That is, until earlier this summer when Brooke came across a Facebook fundraiser for the Jaxon Kade Foundation.
“It caught my eye, being about infant loss,” Brooke said.
Much like Brooke, Brittany Martin, the president and founder of the Jaxon Kade Foundation, suffered through the loss of a child. After arriving at the hospital for an induced birth, Martin learned that her son, Jaxon, didn’t have a heartbeat. She describes the ensuing hours as a “whirlwind” of heartbreak.
“I had so many regrets that day. I really felt alone,” Martin said. “Afterwards I went online in search of support groups. Looking for ways I could help. Looking for things that could have changed the way that day went for me.”
That’s when Martin learned about Caring Cradles, bassinets that cool down the bodies of recently deceased infants to slow the decomposition process, which takes hold quickly in infants and stillborn births.
“I found this device that they were using in hospitals to give families a little more time, which was something I really needed,” Martin said. “That day, I was just so sad. I couldn’t make any decisions. When the nurses came in and told me it was time for a funeral all I wanted was more time with my son.”
Martin established the Jaxon Kade Foundation to raise funds to donate Caring Cradles across Oklahoma, so that other mothers would have opportunities she did not.
“You can take classes that tell you how to take care of a baby, how to raise a child, but nobody tells you what you need to do when your child dies,” Martin said. “Having something like this is an immeasurable gift.”
Brooke shares Martin’s sentiments. She wanted nothing else in the world than more time with Bryn. So she contacted Martin and created a fundraiser to donate a Caring Cradle in Bryn’s name.
“It was the first time in eight years that I felt like I could honor her, that I could do something with meaning, something worth doing,” Brooke said. “So, I put a fundraiser up online on our birthday and took it down on her death date.”
In that short span of time, the Brewers quickly raised the funds to help the foundation purchase and donate a Caring Cradle.
After some searching, and some delays due to the pandemic, the foundation found a hospital willing to accept the donation: Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
“We’re extremely grateful to get something like this because it gives an extended period of time to our families,” Lindsay Thornton, director of Women’s and Pediatrics at the hospital, said. “It’s a difficult loss. it doesn’t matter if you’re newly pregnant or 40-weeks pregnant. The loss is difficult, and this gives us a little bit of extra time to grieve with our patients.”
In an emotional scene on Monday, the Brewers and Martin donated the Caring Cradle to Southwestern in person.
“The work that you do is so important,” Brooke told the gathered nurses. “I still remember every nurse and doctor from then, and I’m still in contact with most of them.”
Emily Minthorn, the clinical coordinator for Women’s Services at the hospital, said that the Caring Cradle will allow patients to spend more time with their babies.
“We want to make them as comfortable as possible whenever they do have their babies stillborn,” Minthorn said.
Since its establishment in 2017, the Jaxon Kade Foundation has donated 33 Caring Cradles to local hospitals.
“I know it is a lot for you guys to accept this,” Brooke said. “I know you have to have someone that knows how to work it, someone to staff it and someone that is willing to go through that themselves, but I can’t tell you what a gift this will be to someone.”