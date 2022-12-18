When President Joe Biden recently issued a pardon to all who have been convicted of federal marijuana use or possession counts, 6,500 plus Americans were given a new lease on life.

In Lawton where legal medicinal marijuana business is thriving, one of those people who can attest to that is Jermaine Ford. He was twice federally convicted for possession of pot.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

