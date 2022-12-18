When President Joe Biden recently issued a pardon to all who have been convicted of federal marijuana use or possession counts, 6,500 plus Americans were given a new lease on life.
In Lawton where legal medicinal marijuana business is thriving, one of those people who can attest to that is Jermaine Ford. He was twice federally convicted for possession of pot.
“It’s an official sign of forgiveness by the U.S.,” he said. “To know how hard it is to get a pardon from the president … it’s amazing.”
Now, Ford makes a legal living as the processing manager for Vertical Vibes dispensary plant grow and product production.
While showing the growing plants under the grow lights, Ford can’t help but smile as he realizes he’s making a non-criminal living with the plant that made him a federally convicted felon before President Biden’s October pardon.
“The irony is that I was criminalized years ago,” he said, “and now I make a living in it, paying taxes to the state and federal government.”
“I never thought I’d be supporting my kid and myself doing this as a legal taxpayer in Oklahoma,” he continued. “I never saw this coming. It’s still extremely surreal.”
Ford grew up in Junction City, Kan. He joined the Navy after graduating high school but received a medical discharge. He received a medical waiver and then went into the Air Force Reserves.
About one year into being in the reserves, Ford caught his first federal case when he was nabbed with less than an ounce of marijuana in his vehicle while going onto Tinker Air Force Base. He was given six months of probation and discharged from the service.
It was 2004 and security had tightened down where vehicle searches were the norm to get onto military posts when Ford fell under felony scrutiny again. He said he was caught going onto Fort Sill for a trip to the PX with two forgotten “roaches” of marijuana cigarettes discovered in his ashtray. He never reached his initial destination.
Instead, Ford was sentenced to serve six months at the federal prison in El Reno for his probation violation. It was a first awakening, he said.
Because his first conviction was for a misdemeanor count, Ford’s probation turned to prison this time. It was a Friday afternoon and officials didn’t know quite what to do with him as the facility was filled with felons. He was put in segregation.
“I went to the hole for the weekend,” he said, followed with a short laugh. “I was something they hadn’t seen before.”
Ford said he understood his situation when an inmate from Sacramento, Calif., asked him why he was behind bars. The reality hit home after he answered.
“That guy, he said, ‘You’re doing months while I’m doing years,’” he said.
Ford served his time at a lesser security work camp. When he got out, he said he got into trouble again affecting his federal probation.
“That’s when I became a felon and went back to federal prison,” he said.
Ford served 15 of his 18-month sentence at a facility in Speegleville, Texas. He said that was a different situation.
“That was the first time I was behind the fence, maximum security,” he said. “It was very surreal.”
Serving time with a mix of violent and lifetime felons showed Ford his new reality: survival. This is where he saw how inmate distribution went behind bars. Prison gangs, mostly racial, were a part of life. You have to fit into your group to survive, he said.
One day while going back to his unit after working in the education department, Ford saw a mass of Black inmates rushing to another unit. He knew he had to fall into place. He said if he fell behind, he would become a target of the other groups. If he didn’t follow at all, he would become a pariah and marked for trouble with his group.
At the other unit, an equally large group of Mexicans waited. Ford said two of them had jumped a Black inmate. There’s a code inside, he said. You have to live by it or you could die. But this brought a moment of surviving from where his choices had taken him.
“That’s when I saw a lot of knives and all I had was an ink pen,” he said. “I was scared. I didn’t want to be involved with that but I had to or I would become a target.”
The legal domino effect that followed from using marijuana, a medicine, he said, hit Ford hard. But not hard enough yet. Another probation violation sent him back to El Reno.
When he got out for the last time in 2011, Ford came back to Lawton and began studying at Cameron University. By then, he’d become interested in criminal justice as his major. A fixture at the Comanche County Courthouse following the proceedings and cases led to working as a bail enforcement officer.
Ford’s world began changing for the best, he said, in 2017 when his son Wesson James was born. The next year, medical marijuana was legalized and he got his card. The following year he made first steps towards today.
“In 2019, I got into the business,” he said.
After helping open Spark Cannabis Co. as a manager, Ford began viewing his past differently. It helped that he saw people from his past differently, too. Former law enforcement and corrections officer had retired, many medically, and, he said, they became customers. People who used to be marijuana dealers became customers, as well.
“It was different,” he said. “People I used to buy weed off of were coming in buying from me.”
With a laugh, Ford recognized he was living in a sociological exercise in action. It also opened his mind to his role as a healer for some.
“SQ (State Question) 788 put a lot of drug dealers out of business,” he said. “The coolest thing about this whole legalization … you find a lot of people in this that really do use this medicinally.”
Ford rattled off variations of marijuana products used by those in need. Many never would have used its properties before or would never smoke it. But between edibles, tinctures and a variety of other methodologies, they and he see its role as a holistic medicine.
Many of those benefiting most, according to Ford, are veterans. With his time in the military, he feels he’s helping his brothers and sisters in service to the nation to help heal themselves.
“I love seeing my vets come in and buy weed,” he said. “I’ve seen too many who go to the VA and come out junkies from pills.”
“I love to see them come in and get this and know they’re not going to be a junkie,” he continued.
Ford said it was surreal the morning of Oct. 7. He was reading through the news first thing when he read about President Biden’s pardon proclamation.
“It completely blew my mind,” he said. “I was like, ‘Am I really seeing what I’m seeing?’”
The pardon essentially vacates Ford’s federal convictions. Now he is beginning to feel the lift of the yoke for his past legal sins while continuing to follow his path.
Ford has been growing the plant for most of his life. Now he’s using a couple of decades of knowledge to become the best at it he can. He said it takes knowledge of science and horticulture. Take those ingredients and splice them with passion and experience, he said, he’s become more than “just a pothead.”
While hauling a five-gallon bucket filled with buds clipped from plants that have come to fruition, Ford noted how just one state away, he would still be considered a criminal. But in Oklahoma, he feels he’s following the path meant for him.
“In Texas, this makes me a drug trafficker,” he said. “But I’m good at this. It’s one of the few things I’m really good at and I really do help people.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.