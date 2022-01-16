The issue of Parade inserted in today’s edition of The Sunday Constitution contains a feature story on the late actress Betty White.
The issue was to be a celebration of her life to coincide with her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. White died unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2021, after the issue had gone to press.
The story is a tribute to her long show business career and her ever-positive, always-youthful spirit, but it does contain references to her birthday and other language that may be confusing to readers, according to a press release from the editors of Parade.