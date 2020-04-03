The annual Lawton Fort Sill Armed Forces Day Parade has been canceled this year.
The announcement was made by the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau on its website.
The annual parade was to have been held May 16 in downtown Lawton.
