Editor's note: The following is a snapshot of the effects that COVID-19 has had on various segments of the Lawton population, outlined during a forum sponsored by Cameron University's Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on small businesses, which account for a large percentage of the nation's economy, said Krista Smith Ratliff, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Ratliff said 50 percent of American workers work for small businesses, and the effect the pandemic has had on those businesses — and the economy as a whole — is daunting.
She said when the pandemic first hit in late winter 2020, many businesses closed. But, owners expected those closures to last only one to two weeks, then, as that time passed, only a few months. More than eight months later, businesses still are dealing with the effect of business and revenue lost in those early weeks and months. The length of pandemic closures was especially concerning, Ratliff said, noting that in normal times, most small businesses have about two weeks of cash on hand, while closures lasted much longer than that.
Some statistics she shared:
• 43 percent of small businesses across the nation had temporary, but complete closures for some period of time during the pandemic.
• What economic experts are calling the 2020 Recession reported a 22 percent decline in business activity almost overnight.
• The leisure and hospitality industry saw a drop of more than 70 percent. For retail, the drop was 40 percent. There has been some recent gains as recovery continues, but Ratliff said those businesses still are not where they were pre-COVID.
Ratliff said economic experts predict the nation will see 35.1 million more job losses if the COVID-19 pandemic continues for six more months. But, there has been good news locally. In April (the first full month of the pandemic), Lawton had 19.1 percent unemployment rate, meaning almost one in five residents didn't have a job. That figure had dropped to 5.1 percent by Sept. 30.