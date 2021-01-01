Editor’s note: The following is a snapshot of the effects that COVID-19 has had on various segments of the Lawton population, outlined during a forum sponsored by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said his district and others continue to balance education against the needs of students, teachers and staff.
Specifically, while many educators believe being in a traditional in-person setting is best for youth, that must be balanced against fears of students and staff being in proximity to others who might have COVID-19. Those concerns were in the forefront when the district designed a virtual option for students, and Hime said when LPS surveyed its parents before the 2020-2021 school year began in August, 5,000 students wanted to be in virtual classes. It was an option the district already provided, but only to a limited number of students.
Today, LPS’ virtual enrollment is larger than the combined populations of Elgin and Cache public schools, Hime said.
The district also found that 2,000 of those 5,000 students wanted virtual night school, or teacher-led classes that operated virtually from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The option has worked well for the district, Hime said, explaining the district could assign its high risk teachers (who otherwise may have resigned) to night school, meaning they can work from home (virtual teachers handing daytime classes work in pods housed in schools).
For the most part, the concept is working, Hime said, crediting the flexibility his teachers, staff and principals have shown and strict adherence to safety protocols.
“We feel pretty comfortable,” he said, of a mask mandate enforced at LPS sites and one that health care professionals say works.
The virtual concept hasn’t been without challenges.
He said LPS has 1,500 portable wifi “hot spots,” digital devices students can lease from the district to ensure they have internet access at home. All 1,500 of those devices are leased and the district has had to buy more, Hime said. The problem: hot spots are based on cell phone service and some neighborhoods in Lawton have less than desirable access.
“So, there is a challenge there,” he said.
The district also had to invest in computers, something it planned to do anyway to reach a one-to-one ratio of students to computers. That program means every student in kindergarten through second grade has an iPad, while every student in grades three through 12 has their own ChromeBook. Students in grades six through 12 are allowed to take the devices home, which Hime said sparked rumors earlier this year the district was going completely virtual.
Hime said Lawton and other districts still are working out kinks as they transition to larger numbers of students in virtual classes. Despite problems, it still is better than it was in April and May, when all Oklahoma students transitioned overnight from in-person to virtual.
“We’d like to forget it,” Hime said, of those months. “We were not prepared.”
While districts are better prepared this school year, they still are working to improve areas. Despite his preference for in-person classes, Hime said LPS will continue to offer a virtual option even when the pandemic subsides.
“Virtual will always be present,” he said.