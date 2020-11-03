In a year where COVID-19 has affected almost all aspects of life, it isn’t surprising the pandemic apparently has influenced how people are voting.
Residents turned out in droves Thursday, Friday and Saturday to cast early ballots, and while those numbers are comparable to in-person absentee voting numbers that occurred during the 2016 Presidential General Election, mail-in ballots have far exceeded numbers from four years ago. The last part of Election 2020 begins at 7 a.m. today, when precincts across the state open for 12 hours to allow traditional voting for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, State Senate and State House, some municipal and county elections, and two state questions.
By 5 p.m. Monday, the state as a whole was reporting 444,729 Oklahomans had chosen to vote early by mail (279,186) or in-person absentee (165,543). Four years ago, in-person ballots accounted for 152,126 statewide voters, while 101,253 mailed in ballots.
Local numbers reflect the same increased usage of mail. By 5 p.m. Monday, Comanche County had reported 10,208 residents voted early, by mail (6,918) or by in-person (3,290). By contrast, 3,657 voters cast early ballots in 2016 while only 2,523 residents mailed in their ballots, according to statistics provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Election officials are bracing for another surge of voters today, where the only local Comanche County race is the one for sheriff, but ballots also will include president. Challengers trying to win seats from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, both Republicans, are expected to draw interest, as will two state questions and other candidates.
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said if she could tell voters one thing, it would be: “Know where they need to vote.” She said voter polling places has been one of the most common questions to her office in recent days, as phones rang almost non-stop beginning Wednesday. Other things she wants voters to know: take government-issued ID, because you must show it before you can receive a ballot. That ID can be your driver’s license, a concealed carry ID, military or tribal ID, or your voter’s registration card.
The other things voters need to know: you can’t turn in your absentee ballots ballots and you cannot vote at the Comanche County Election Board Office (that was a common question Monday, even though in-person early voting ended Saturday).
“It’s been crazy,” Sims said, admitting all four lines into her office rang “all day long, every day. And night.”
She predicted voters will continue to turn out in large numbers today to cast ballots the traditional way. And, she is reminding people the same COVID-19 precautions in place at the Comanche County Courthouse last week to protect voters and precinct workers will be in effect today at polling sites. That means the number of people allowed to vote at one time will be limited to two per station (normally four people can vote at each station), in order to ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet. Voters should wear masks or other facial coverings, and precinct workers will do routine sanitation of high-touch surfaces throughout the 12-hour shift.
She said social distancing is important, as is staying home if you think you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it.
“Please don’t go to the polling place if you have it,” she said, explaining four residents came into the election board office Monday and wanted to vote by emergency because, they said, they had been exposed to COVID-19 by family members.
Sims said this year’s election also is a testament to the staying power of residents determined to cast ballots.
She noted an incident Saturday morning when an elderly woman, who had been standing in line for a while, fell and broke her hip. The ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital, but the woman still wanted to vote.
“We went in (the ambulance) as they were putting the IV in and helped her vote,” Sims said.
What voters will see on Comanche County ballots include the race for county sheriff, where Democratic challenger Dell Galloway is trying to prevent Incumbent Kenny Stradley, a Republican, from winning a new term to an office he has held since 1989.
Lawton area residents also will be deciding three State House races: District 62: Incumbent Daniel Pae, a Lawton Republican who is seeking his second term, and challenger Larry Bush, a Lawton Democrat; District 64: Incumbent Rande Worthen, a Lawton Republican seeking his third term, and challenger Kyle Emmett Meraz, a Lawton Democrat; and District 65: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, an Elgin Republican seeking her second term, and challenger Jennifer Kerstetter, a Marlow Democrat.
State Question 805 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution and end the use of sentence enhancements against non-violent repeat offenders, meaning district attorneys would lose the ability to seek a longer sentence against someone who has never been convicted of a violent felony (meaning offenses defined in Section 571 of Title 57, Oklahoma Statutes). Supporters say the action will reduce the state’s high imprisonment rate by removing offenders who are not a threat to society and lessen costs. Opponents say the question would increase the state’s crime rate and prevent the Legislature from modifying the list of crimes State Question 805 considers violent, while forcing courts to treat repeat domestic abusers and drunk drivers as non-violent criminals.
State Question 814 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to change the allocation of funding from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund (TSET). The division of funds now designates 75 percent of funding to TSET and 25 percent to the General Fund for appropriation by the Legislature. SQ 814 would reverse that percentage, and specify the 75 percent allocated to the General Fund would cover Oklahoma’s cost of expanding its Medicaid program. Supporters said there still will be sufficient funding for the programs TSET supports, while giving Oklahoma an option for the matching funds it must provide to receive additional federal Medicaid funds. Critics say diverting money from TSET to bail out the budget or other state expenditures could harm a program making strides in reducing tobacco use and improving public health.