On top of canceled sports seasons and rescheduled graduation ceremonies, scholarships for local high school seniors have taken a hit this spring, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lawton Public Schools counselors, the pandemic alone is not to blame for a dip in scholarships, though it certainly affected some businesses, organizations and individuals that support LPS students.
“We had a few new local scholarships that had brought in their applications earlier in the year, but when it came time for the funds, they just weren’t available,” said Jerri Santos, senior class counselor at MacArthur High School. Santos said other scholarships that are typically offered annually were unavailable this year.
Katy Jackson-Seeley, lead counselor at MacArthur High School, said the pandemic also kept the community from gathering for fundraising events this spring.
“There was just a lot of uncertainty, and people could not raise funds they normally might for local scholarships,” Jackson-Seeley said.
According to Alicia Brierton, lead counselor at Eisenhower High School, some organizations and businesses did not want to miss out on the in-person connection they usually make with scholarship recipients. Others were concerned about how they would safely share scholarship information and process applications without putting students at risk during the pandemic.
“Some of these opted not to offer a scholarship this year, but instead to come back bigger next year,” Brierton said. “The reasons were all different, and they all acknowledged how badly they felt.”
MacArthur High School has given out more than $7.7 million in scholarships this year, and Lawton and Eisenhower High Schools have both given out more than $3 million. Last year, EHS gave out $8.8 million in scholarships, indicating a more than $5 million drop this year.
But according to Brittani Mahan, lead counselor at Lawton High School, this shift in dollars is somewhat typical, even if this school year was atypical in every other sense.
“It’s not necessarily fair to compare one class to another,” said Mahan, citing class size, student body dynamics and demographics and post-secondary plans as factors in scholarship numbers. “All of that plays a huge role. To say that the difference between the two (classes) is strictly the pandemic would not be accurate.”
Added Jackson-Seeley: “Sometimes one student brings in $1 million alone.”
However, when LPS counselors realized the pandemic was affecting scholarship options this spring, they immediately ramped up efforts to track down available scholarships and encourage students to apply.
“Our goal is to get those kids as much money as we can so they are successful when we send them off into the real world,” said Jackson-Seeley.
When students did not return to school buildings after spring break, counselors had to get creative when it came to sharing scholarship information.
“We realized 33 percent of our building’s student population did not have internet access at home and/or a device,” said Mahan. “I knew that them getting online even to check email would be an issue, let alone being able to fill out a scholarship application.”
Counselors rounded up scholarship information and disseminated it to students and parents. They spent extra time condensing applications and compiling documents for students who could not simply stop by their offices or access printers during school hours.
“We may have had to do one more thing here and there, but I’m proud of our students who really stepped out of their comfort zones,” Brierton said. “They definitely had to be more proactive this year.”
Scholarship providers also stepped up to the challenge, extending submission deadlines and accepting emailed recommendation letters and school transcripts, versus the usual sealed-and-stamped documents.
“They were so flexible and supportive, we’re truly thankful,” said Brierton.
Scholarships continue to roll in, including athletic scholarships that were previously on hold due to canceled spring sports.
“There will probably be thousands of more dollars awarded up until students go back to school this fall,” Jackson-Seeley said.
This doesn’t mean LPS counselors will stop tracking down money for next year’s seniors.
“We are always looking for any organization, company or individuals to offer scholarships to our students,” Brierton said. “We welcome them with open arms.”
To inquire about offering a scholarship to LPS students, contact an individual high school or go to lawtonps.org.