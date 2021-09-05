Name: Palmer Moore Jr.
Address: 6119 SW Park
Occupation:
1.What is the City of Lawton’s role in economic development in the community?
The city’s role in economic development is to bring in more businesses to provide jobs for citizens and to increase revenue for our community/city. Economic development is about working to retain and grow jobs and investing back into the community. My job will be to help ensure this can happen, removing roadblocks or red tape that will stop developments. For businesses that approach about building in Lawton, I will do my research to see how they have fared in other communities. In other words, did the economic development of these businesses bring in economic growth or did the economy decline? I would also meet with the city manager to review city financial records to see where we need to start.
2. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
I understand somewhat about Question 2, but without knowing about the projects, it would be hard for me to answer about the expenditures (keeping financial records and seeing where the money would be spent) of the Capital Improvement program. This question would have to entail a formal plan about the budget for the projects and how the money would be spent by each.
3. Under what condition would you consider reimplementing COVID-19 safety protocols? What measures would you implement?
I would create a chart to account for each case reported in each ward. If the severity level rises above 50 in at least two wards, I would implement safety measures. The first would be to mandate face masks to prevent the spread of the virus. This would be for all citizens, children included, since this new strain is affecting more children, the elderly and people with health issues. The second would be to close all public places such as nightclubs and businesses where large crowds gather. The third would be to maintain social distancing of 6 ft. Another safety measure for businesses to remain open would be requiring hand sanitizer and to limit the amount of customers allowed inside.