DUNCAN — There will be a free community showing of the Emmy-winning documentary “13th” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palace Theatre, 926 W. Main.
Peabody Award winner Ava DuVernay directed this documentary that “explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States.” The film takes its name form the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted in 1865, which abolished slavery and ended involuntary servitude except as punishment for a crime.
“Racial inequality in America is a two-sided coin, in that whites have received legal, social and cultural cues about superiority at the same time that Black and brown people have been systematically oppressed and exploited,” Allana Taylor, community organizer and the event coordinator, said. “Therefore, addressing racial inequality must include uplifting black and indigenous peoples, as well as a focus on eradicating white supremacy. Both efforts begin with education.”
This educational opportunity is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to attend the showing and bring their loved ones to learn more about the effects of mass incarceration of people of color.
“’13th’ offers a look at how white supremacy has shaped our country’s legal system. It provides thorough analysis of primary sources and compelling commentary from some of the world’s foremost experts on American social and constitutional history,” Taylor said.
The screening begins at 6 p.m. and is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes long.