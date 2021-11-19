Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for a man accused of shooting into a home and for another man accused of being with him at the time.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrants for Davion Smith, 19, of Lawton, for felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and for Dominique Deshawn Phillips, 23, of Lawton, for accessory to a felony, records indicate.
The shooting charge is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison and the accessory count can earn up to 10 years behind bars.
Smith is accused of shooting into a woman’s occupied home in the Unit block of Northwest 13th Street after being there earlier on Nov. 4, according to the warrant affidavit. A witness said he’d been upset and was carrying a handgun.
The witness said he and his younger brother were there demanding his mother’s cellphones return. He believed the woman had stolen it earlier that day, the affidavit states. She denied the theft and the two left.
Later, five gunshots were heard from outside that struck the home. Police arrived and found five impact areas on the side of the home and five spent shell casings from across the street, according to the affidavit. Two projectiles were found inside the home.
Video surveillance from a nearby business showed Smith and Phillips pulled into a nearby driveway. They were seen walking through the alley before stopping across the street from the home, the affidavit states. Investigators said they were pacing in the spot where the shell casings were later recovered. The two were later seen sprinting back through the alley to the waiting car and fleeing.
Smith’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000 and Phillips was $25,000, records indicate.