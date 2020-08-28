A pair of cases of women being shot within two days at northwest Lawton apartment complexes is under investigation.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex at 4741 NW Motif Manor on the report of a shooting. A woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. At first it was reported she’d been shot in the leg and it was accidental, according to emergency radio dispatch.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition at 3 p.m. Thursday, Garcia said.
It’s the second similar incident this week.
A Tuesday afternoon shooting of another woman at Maplewood Apartments, 6307 NW Maple, is believed to be accidental.
Police and first responders were called shortly after 3:45 p.m. to an apartment at 6307 NW Maple on the report of a person being shot in the back of the leg. A young woman was found suffering from a bullet wound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment. Garcia said she is in stable condition.