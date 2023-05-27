Two Lawton prison inmates are accused of having contraband behind bars.
In separate filings Friday in the Comanche County District Court, Rickey Darnell Charles, 30, and Floyd H. Jump Jr., 55, were each charged with possession of contraband and possession of a cellphone in a penal institution after being caught during surprise cell checks.
Investigators discovered 0.22 grams of methamphetamine and a cellphone in Charles’ waistband on Sept. 22, 2021, after he failed to walk through a metal detector at the Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, the probable cause affidavit states.
An Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) investigator spoke with Charles who said the meth was his but that he was taking the cellphone to another pod to give to another inmate, the affidavit states.
Charles is serving time at the Lawton prison for a first-degree robbery conviction from Tulsa County in October 2017; he also has an October 2015 conviction in Tulsa County for possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Jump is accused of having a 7-inch shank hidden under his mattress during an April 25, 2022, cell check. Prison investigators went to Jump and another inmate’s cell after receiving information they had contraband, the affidavit states. A 10-inch shank was found under the cell mate’s mattress; he has not been charged.
A small amount of marijuana and 4.86 grams of methamphetamine were found on Jump as well as a cellphone during a strip search, according to investigators. At one point, Jump moved away from officers and tried to give it to his cell mate when officers used a chemical agent to take them under control, according to the affidavit.
Jump has a lengthy conviction record: Pittsburg County, April 1985, grand larceny; McClain County, October 1993, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, DUI, liquor or drugs – second and subsequent; October 1996, first-degree burglary; January 1997, escape after lawful arrest; December 2015, assault and battery on a police officer; Oklahoma County, October 1992, second-degree forgery; November 1995, escape from confinement; and Kay County, May 1996, false personation, records indicate.