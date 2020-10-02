Police say the break-in of a local pizza parlor Wednesday morning is similar to more than a dozen similar type burglaries over the past month.
Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to No Name Pizza, 7615 Cache Road, on an alarm call and arrived to find the glass of the front door had been busted inward. According to the report, no one was there and it doesn’t appear anything had been taken.
Security video showed two black males wearing hoodies enter the restaurant through the broken glass door, the report states.
Damage to the front door was estimated to be $300.
This is the second pizza parlor burglarized this week, according to police.
On the morning of Sept. 26, Fat Boy’s Pizza, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd., was burglarized in a similar way. The front door glass was shattered, setting off the alarm and alerting the police.
Security video showed four male suspects approach shortly before 5:30 a.m. that morning. They used what appeared to be a crowbar to break the glass and enter the restaurant, the report states. Once inside they pried an interior door leading to an office and a suspect was seen emerging carrying a safe.
Two of the suspects, including the safe lifter, were seen running north, the report states. One suspect ran south and was seen carrying an orange Fanta soda bottle that was dropped in the parking lot. It was collected as evidence.
There was $700 damage to the cash register and the front door received $300 damage, the report states.
The burglaries join several other business break-ins throughout September of businesses, primarily along Cache Road. There is a similar method of operation as glass front doors have been busted out and, when available, safes taken.
If you have any info about this crime or any other felony crime you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.