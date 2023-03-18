Law enforcement arrested a man and woman on Sunday for obstruction and soon discovered they are suspects in fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

A detective was called around 7:30 a.m. to room 120 at My Suites, No. 3 SE 7th, where a large amount of cash and marijuana were in view while the pair, William Kevin Douthard and Tyaveon Lizzie-Mae Hunter, were taken into custody.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.