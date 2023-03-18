Law enforcement arrested a man and woman on Sunday for obstruction and soon discovered they are suspects in fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.
A detective was called around 7:30 a.m. to room 120 at My Suites, No. 3 SE 7th, where a large amount of cash and marijuana were in view while the pair, William Kevin Douthard and Tyaveon Lizzie-Mae Hunter, were taken into custody.
Douthard was found by police asleep in a vehicle because, he said, he’d gotten into an argument with his female friend, Hunter, and offered to show officers he’d been staying in the room, the probable cause affidavit states. He walked quickly away from the vehicle and went to the desk clerk to ask for his room key.
At that time, another officer knocked at the door and Hunter came out of the room, although she offered another name and began to walk to the front lobby, the affidavit states. She had an active felony arrest warrant.
While taking the man and woman into custody, Douthard “pulled away from officers and attempted to run,” according to the affidavit. He ran inside the hotel but was dropped with a Taser. Hunter, too, tried to run but was taken into custody, according to police.
In securing the room, marijuana in a plastic baggie and the money were found in plain sight and the room was closed until a search warrant was received for it and the vehicle.
During the room search, police found a baggie containing Roxy M30 pills containing fentanyl, the affidavit states, along with a baggie containing cocaine and another containing crack cocaine.
In the vehicle a stolen, loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine was recovered, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, along with digital scales containing cocaine residue.
In all, 796 fentanyl pills and 26.56 grams of cocaine were recovered along with $5,986 in cash, according to the affidavit.